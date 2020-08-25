Whistler Writers Festival goes virtual for 2020, with headliner Wade Davis and host of incredible indigenous and Canadian writers

Save the date, and book your favourite lounge chair for the 2020 edition of the Whistler Writers Festival, because the event is going virtual, live-streaming readings and masterclasses direct to you, regardless of your postal code.

The line-up was announced August 13, with tickets going on sale on August 31, and a full reading list to help guide your next book picks available at the link.

In total, more than 50 authors, publishers and guest presenters are confirmed to attend the action-packed, online literary festival, including headliner Wade Davis and distinguished Canadian and international literary arts talents Emily St. John Mandel, Marina Endicott, David Bergen, Waubgeshig Rice, Caroline Adderson, Dakshana Bascaramurty and Michelle Good.

So, if you’re feeling a little short on inspiration these days, LOOK NO FURTHER!!