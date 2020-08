Did you know, that food doesn’t decompose in landfill? It needs oxygen to decompose, otherwise, mixed in with landfill, it releases methane, which causes a lot more CO2. Composting is the solution! Learn more in this final instalment of Zero Waste living tips from the Squamish Climate Action Network.

