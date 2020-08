Keep the skin on! (Best option if your spuds are home-grown or Pemby-sourced from an organic or biodynamic farm. Head to the Farmers Market on Friday to stock up.)

Start boiling them, whole, in cold water, and simmer slowly.

For oven-roasting, preheat the oven to 375 degrees, cut raw potatoes into halves or wedges. Toss in olive oil, salt, peper and roast until golden, tossing or flipping occasionally.