What way is forward? Mayor’s Task Force invites ongoing suggestions

The COVID-19 pandemic has had very real, and lasting consequences on our community.

It has presented additional pressures on our families, our businesses, and our economy. The pandemic has forced us to physically separate ourselves from our community and supports, profoundly affecting our mental well-being and our ability to maintain our usual connectedness.

Despite these enormous challenges, we have seen our community rise to the occasion with acts of kindness, empathy and a fierce sense of responsibility for one another.

Our community is well-positioned to carry-on these traits throughout our recovery and beyond, as we make Pemberton stronger than ever.

Right now, the Mayor’s Task Force has one big question and we would love to hear from you to understand more about how you see us moving forward together.