What way is forward? Mayor’s Task Force invites ongoing suggestions

The COVID-19 pandemic has had very real, and lasting consequences on our community. It has presented additional pressures on our families, our businesses, and our economy. The pandemic has forced us to physically separate ourselves from our community and supports, profoundly affecting our mental well-being and our ability to maintain our usual connectedness. Despite these enormous challenges, we have seen our community rise to the occasion with acts of kindness, empathy and a fierce sense of responsibility for one another. Our community is well-positioned to carry-on these traits throughout our recovery and beyond, as we make Pemberton stronger than ever. Right now, the Mayor’s Task Force has one big question and we would love to hear from you to understand more about how you see us moving forward together.

Here are some of the community-generated ideas that rose to the top, in the first week that the Mayor’s Task Force asked “how might we create a stronger community moving forward?”

Click on the link: https://my.thoughtexchange.com/#254725730/hub, to offer your ideas, or “rate” the ones that have been suggested. Do you think masks should be mandatory indoors? Do you think tourism is an important priority for the region? How important is access to the outdoors or community garden spaces?

How do we use this opportunity to cultivate the kind of future we would actually like to inhabit?