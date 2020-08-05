How to make your own disinfectant wipes

Today’s headline, on ABC news:

Clorox says disinfectant wipes shortage may last until 2021

The factors? The pandemic, the upcoming cold and flu season, and increased demand in health care facilities. Additionally, many companies make wipes using polyester spunlace, a key ingredient needed to make Personal Protective Equipment.

Add to this, the fact that many people flush the wipes down the toiler, wreaking havoc on muncipal sewerage treatment plants, it feels like a worthwhile investigation to find an alternative.

For this reason, we’re excited to share the fourth video from Squamish Climate Action Network – this edition of the Zero Waste Wednesdays series invites us to make your own disinfectant wipes.

All you need is a mason jar (with a good seal lid), castile soap (Dr Bronner’s is available at Stay Wild), rubbing alcohol at 70%, scissors and some rags for the wipe (cut-up old t-shirts would work.)

The recipe for a jar containing 10 wipes is 2 cups alcohol, 2-3 tsps of castile soap and 10 drops of essential oil (so it smells good, and if you choose oils that have an antibacterial property, like bergamot, peppermint, lavender or eucalpytus, bonus!)

