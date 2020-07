In early March 2020 The Warrior Within Team (Darren Brule and Scott Ward) traveled to LilWat First Nation in Mount Currie, BC. The youth came out for a weekend and shared their rich cultural heritage to us and we could see that their Lil̓wat7úl culture, traditions and language was dear to their hearts. We hope we captured that in this song and music video. Thank you LilWat!

