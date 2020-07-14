How to get your work-out done: Pemberton Community Centre reopens, with no drop-ins, a few changes, a lot of relief

Phase 3 fitness looks like this: The Pemberton & District Community Centre is re-opening in a COVID-19 modified format.

Things are definitely different, according to the Village of Pemberton’s latest newsletter. Here are the details, and don’t forget to be kind to other patrons and staff. Nothing about this is normal or easy, so bring your tolerance along with your sweat towel:

The hours of operation for the facility are Monday to Thursday from 2-8pm.



The following time slots are available:

2-3pm, 3:15-4:15pm, 4:30-5:30pm, 5:45-6:45pm, 7-8pm



Members are now going to BOOK their gym time in advance through our website www.pembertonrecreation.ca

Or directly through pemberton.perfectmind.com .



There will be NO drop-ins at this time – but we are accepting new members.



The 3 facilities to choose from include:



Fitness Centre: The newly re-organized Fitness Centre Strength space has a selection of Squat Racks, Plate-loaded Equipment, Cable Towers, Dumbbells, Weight Machines, Benches, Medicine Balls and Kettlebells.

Room C: Mix it up with both Cardio and Strength. Room C is equipped with Keiser Spin Bikes, Concept 2 Rowing Machine, a wide selection of Dumbbells, Battle ropes, Kettlebells and Weighted or Medicine Balls.

Great Hall – Cardio: Sweat it out and get your Cardio Fix on in the cardio-only room. The Great Hall boasts a diverse selection of Treadmills, Ellipticals, Bikes, Keiser Spin Bikes and a Recumbent Bike.

New Members can now purchase Fitness Memberships online. Purchase any passes currently on offer at www.pembertonrecreation.ca and help minimize cash transactions.

To ensure access for all, specific days and times have been allocated for the vulnerable population on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10:30 am – 12:30 pm. This time slot is not bookable online – please call to register 604-894-2340 or email aleggett@pemberton.ca

It is imperative that Members please adhere to the following;

– Stay home if sick or displaying any COVID-19 symptoms

– Please arrive in workout clothes with gym shoes in hand 5 minutes prior to your booking.

– Change rooms and showers are closed.

– Use hand sanitizer upon entering the facility

– Check in with attendant at the front desk

– Maintain 2 meters physical distance at all times

Value Added Classes (which are included in your membership) are being offered as well as 6 am Fitness Classes (not included in your membership). Participants must register prior to the class in order to attend www.pembertonrecreation.ca.

-Drop-ins will not be available.

-Classes will be held outdoors on the Community Lawn or in the Great Hall.

-Please arrive 5 minutes before the classes, late comers will not be able to attend at this time.

If you have any questions, concerns or feedback please email at pemrecinfo@pemberton.ca.