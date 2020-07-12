The answer to the question ‘where do I even start?’ is always: the library

I requested a copy of the book White Fragility from the library, and happily, it wasn’t available. I say happily, because I am so heartened to find myself in a queue of 10 other people in our community who have gotten the memo that this is an important book to help white-bodied people understand our role in systemic racism.
In their July newsletter (you can subscribe here), the Pemberton and District Library shared some suggested reading:
With everything going on in the world, now is an important time to learn more about race and racism issues in our society. If you’re looking for some suggestions to get you started so that you can expand your perspective or open the door to further conversation, we’ve put together a selection of both adult and kids content.
You can find the lists here:
The adult list includes titles such as:
- Me and White Supremacy by Layla F. Saad
- How to be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi
- The Fire This Time by Jesmyn Ward
- So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
- White Fragility by Robin Diangelo
- The Hate You Give by Angie Thomas
The children‘s list includes picture books such as:
- What Makes us Unique by Jillian Roberts
- The Day you Begin by Jacqueline Woodson
- The Orange Shirt Story by Phyllis Webstad
- Sulwe by Lupita Nyong’o
- Racism and Intolerance by Louise Spilsbury
- It’s Ok to be Different by Todd Parr
We are being challenged these days to do better, and I never feel more well-resourced than I do with a book in hand.