The answer to the question ‘where do I even start?’ is always: the library

I requested a copy of the book White Fragility from the library, and happily, it wasn’t available. I say happily, because I am so heartened to find myself in a queue of 10 other people in our community who have gotten the memo that this is an important book to help white-bodied people understand our role in systemic racism.

In their July newsletter (you can subscribe here), the Pemberton and District Library shared some suggested reading:

With everything going on in the world, now is an important time to learn more about race and racism issues in our society. If you’re looking for some suggestions to get you started so that you can expand your perspective or open the door to further conversation, we’ve put together a selection of both adult and kids content.

We are being challenged these days to do better, and I never feel more well-resourced than I do with a book in hand.