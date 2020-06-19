Livestream of The Spiritual Warriors, Sunday June 21, 4pm

Whistler Live is proud to be celebrating National Indigenous People’s Day by live streaming Squamish Lil’wat Culural Centre’s presentation of The Spiritual Warriors 4pm Sunday June 21st from the Great Hall.

You can support the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre by becoming a member. https://shop.slcc.ca/shop/membership/

You may also make a donation through this link: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/the-spo7ez-cultural-centre-and-community-society/?utm_expid=.Zw6wDABWRgyB0oPClDzoRg.0&utm_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fslcc.ca%2F#donate-now-pane