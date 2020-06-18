Meet Devin, the new WildSafeBC SLRD Coordinator

This is Devin Pawluk.

He is the region’s new WildSafeBC SLRD Coordinator.

Devin writes: “Pemberton is pretty on it when it comes to wildlife awareness but I think that some may find our Wildlife Alert Reporting Program (WARP) , Species Information and Education Programs (wildlife awareness and safety, bear spray workshop, electric fencing workshops) of interest.”

As I just chased a bear out of my strawberry patch this morning, I’m nodding, yes, yes, yes. And as I was writing this up, Ricardo Lau posted to the Birken Community Forum: “Cougar between Darcy and Devine just past Anderson Place. Creeped towards the creek.”

We inhabit habitat.

Let’s do it thoughtfully.

What is WARP? The Wildlife Alert Reporting Program (WARP) is a program developed by WildSafeBC to enable the public to view reports of wildlife in British Columbia. You can also sign up for alerts regarding wildlife reports in an area of interest such as a school, park or around your home. These reports are received once a day from the Conservation Officer Service (COS) and presented on a georeferenced map. You can also create your own account and enter your own reports. (However, these reports are not sent to the Conservation Officer Service.) Reports of dangerous wildlife in an urban setting or reports of wildlife in conflict should always be reported to the COS 24 hour hotline at 1-877-952-7277.