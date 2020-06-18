Meet Devin, the new WildSafeBC SLRD Coordinator

This is Devin Pawluk.
74783644_10157594171292485_1231863853910851584_o91045803_10158048309902485_4657859240436695040_n
He is the region’s new WildSafeBC SLRD Coordinator.
Check out the new WildSafeBC Squamish Lillooet RD Facebook page and follow along.
Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 1.52.39 PM
Devin writes: “Pemberton is pretty on it when it comes to wildlife awareness but I think that some may find our Wildlife Alert Reporting Program (WARP), Species Information and Education Programs (wildlife awareness and safety, bear spray workshop, electric fencing workshops) of interest.”
102644989_2807826856013085_5540941713124017073_o
As I just chased a bear out of my strawberry patch this morning, I’m nodding, yes, yes, yes. And as I was writing this up, Ricardo Lau posted to the Birken Community Forum: “Cougar between Darcy and Devine just past Anderson Place. Creeped towards the creek.”
103522230_10163493592075570_310576343449742813_o

Cougar. June 15 2020. Photo by Ricardo Lau

We inhabit habitat.
Let’s do it thoughtfully.

What is WARP?

The Wildlife Alert Reporting Program (WARP) is a program developed by WildSafeBC to enable the public to view reports of wildlife in British Columbia. You can also sign up for alerts regarding wildlife reports in an area of interest such as a school, park or around your home. These reports are received once a day from the Conservation Officer Service (COS) and presented on a georeferenced map. You can also create your own account and enter your own reports. (However, these reports are not sent to the Conservation Officer Service.)

Reports of dangerous wildlife in an urban setting or reports of wildlife in conflict should always be reported to the COS 24 hour hotline at 1-877-952-7277.

For more info you can head to www.wildsafebc.com, contact him on Facebook at WildSafeBC Squamish Lillooet RD or email Devin at slrd@wildsafebc.com

Published by Lisa Richardson

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s