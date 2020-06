June 5, our local bird guru, John Tschopp, reports that he took advantage of phase 2 to hit the road and go bird spotting along the Thompson River, the day after the campsites opened. Waiting for his delight, a great-horned Owl that had chosen that deserted campground to raise its family.

“I’d like to draw your attention to the toes of the adult owl,” writes John. “No chance for a chicken or a cat to get away.”