Conversations parents shouldn’t have to have with their kids

This is a heartbreaking video of the conversations that black parents have to have with their kids. I imagine there have been decades of conversations like this in First Nations families and communities, too. Conversations that never took place in my home, where I was taught: if you don’t feel safe, call the police. May it be heart-opening. Let’s do the work it takes to change this. There is no possible world in which this is okay.

I watched it last week and when I went to find it again last night, to share it with my partner, I discovered it was originally posted in 2017. Which shouldn’t have shocked me. But it did. People of culture have been talking about this for years.

As my teacher Natalie Rousseau recently posted to her online community: DON’T GO BACK TO SLEEP.