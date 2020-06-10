The Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre reopens to public Friday June 26 after special access to Lil’wat and Squamish Nation members on June 25. In the meantime, meet Tanina for virtual bannock and real chat, on Friday, June 12.

The Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre has developed the new COVID19 protocols to enable it to reopen to the public on Friday, June 26, after opening for exclusive access to Squamish Nation and Lil‘wat Nation members on Thursday, June 25, 11am – 5pm

The revised hours of operation will be Thursday through Sunday, 10am – 5pm for the museum, Café, and Gift Shop. Access to the venue from 10am – 11am will be reserved for seniors, vulnerable people, and first responders to visit.

In the meantime, the SLCC has been offering innovative virtual programming – and on Friday June 12, at 2pm, you can open zoom and join Tanina Williams in the Breaking Bannock series, virtual conversations, presented in partnership with Whistler Public Library, on Friday afternoonswith Squamish Nation and Lil’wat Nation influencers.

Click here to register your spot and get the access code.

At 30,000 square feet, the SLCC is an indoor attraction that accommodates physical distancing with ease. Inside the building, guests will discover towering cedar Welcome Figures, striking art installations and artifacts, a spacious gift shop experience, and goods from the Thunderbird Café that can be enjoyed in the Istken Hall, now set up for diners to take in the mountain views. Outside the SLCC, guests can explore the Salish Stroll, a crushed gravel path meandering our five acres of forest.

While indoor guided tours have been cancelled until further notice, Cultural Ambassadors will lead guided forest walks three times daily at 11am, 2pm, and 4pm. Guided Forest Walks will be included in Museum Admission.