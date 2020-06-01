Hummingbird feeders need regular cleaning to keep the birds healthy

So apparently the old hummingbird feeder isn’t a set-and-forget bit of landscaping.

If you don’t clean it – every three days or so – (which is probably every time you refill it, if your hummers are as voracious as mine), you could actually be doing harm to your charming guests.

When not cleaned properly, feeders can grow mold and mildew, and this can cause illness or death.

Don’t leave soap inside. Scrub with a brush. Make sure it’s totally dry before you reassemble.

 

nathan-anderson-7IJw4I4CTCA-unsplash

Photo by Nathan Anderson on Unsplash

Also: this is the size of a hummingbird nest and eggs. Could the Earth be any miraculous?

Screen Shot 2020-05-26 at 10.27.00 AM

Hummingbird nest. Photo by Kelly Campbell via The Garden Professors at https://www.facebook.com/groups/GardenProfessors/

Published by Lisa Richardson

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s