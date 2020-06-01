Hummingbird feeders need regular cleaning to keep the birds healthy

So apparently the old hummingbird feeder isn’t a set-and-forget bit of landscaping.

If you don’t clean it – every three days or so – (which is probably every time you refill it, if your hummers are as voracious as mine), you could actually be doing harm to your charming guests.

When not cleaned properly, feeders can grow mold and mildew, and this can cause illness or death.

Don’t leave soap inside. Scrub with a brush. Make sure it’s totally dry before you reassemble.

Also: this is the size of a hummingbird nest and eggs. Could the Earth be any miraculous?