Local dreamers, the Mayor’s Task Force for Covid19 relief and recovery needs you for 6 meetings. Apply by June 4

Posted on May 27, 2020

Do you have ideas and the drive to help develop a community-based COVID-19 response?

The Village of Pemberton is seeking innovative and creative thinkers from the community-at-large with all backgrounds and professions to sit on the Mayor’s Task Force to assist with the Village’s relief and recovery efforts from COVID-19.

We are seeking:

Three (3) community members at large;

One (1) mental health worker with locally based practice; and

One (1) financial services/institution professional or financial planning professional

Interested candidates must have a collaborative and problem-solving mindset. Task Force members should reside or have a business within the Village of Pemberton.

The Mayor’s Task Force will provide strategic recommendations to the Village of Pemberton Council and identify community-led initiatives to guide recovery and relief efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Committee will:

Work in collaboration with public bodies, private institutions and community organizations to build local resilience;

Work in collaboration with the business community and other community organizations to identify immediate economic recovery strategies for residents, businesses and community organizations; and

Identify and support community driven ideas and solutions to assist in the recovery process.

The Mayor’s Task Force will meet on a monthly basis, or as needed for a minimum term of six (6) months. Please see attachedTerms of Reference for more information regarding the composition and requirements of the Mayor’s Task Force.

Interested parties should submit a letter of interest and resume for review to Jill Brooksbank, Sr. Communications & Grants Coordinator at jbrooksbank@pemberton.ca no later than Thursday, June 4th. The first meeting of the Task Force will take place the week of June 15th.