Local dreamers, the Mayor’s Task Force for Covid19 relief and recovery needs you for 6 meetings. Apply by June 4

CALL FOR MEMBERS | MAYORS TASK FORCE FOR COVID-19 RELIEF AND RECOVERY EFFORTS

Posted on May 27, 2020 

Do you have ideas and the drive to help develop a community-based COVID-19 response? 

The Village of Pemberton is seeking innovative and creative thinkers from the community-at-large with all backgrounds and professions to sit on the Mayor’s Task Force to assist with the Village’s relief and recovery efforts from COVID-19.

We are seeking:

  • Three (3) community members at large;
  • One (1) mental health worker with locally based practice; and
  • One (1) financial services/institution professional or financial planning professional

Interested candidates must have a collaborative and problem-solving mindset.  Task Force members should reside or have a business within the Village of Pemberton.

The Mayor’s Task Force will provide strategic recommendations to the Village of Pemberton Council and identify community-led initiatives to guide recovery and relief efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.   The Committee will:

  • Work in collaboration with public bodies, private institutions and community organizations to build local resilience;
  • Work in collaboration with the business community and other community organizations to identify immediate economic recovery strategies for residents, businesses and community organizations; and
  • Identify and support community driven ideas and solutions to assist in the recovery process.

The Mayor’s Task Force will meet on a monthly basis, or as needed for a minimum term of six (6) months.   Please see attachedTerms of Reference for more information regarding the composition and requirements of the Mayor’s Task Force.

Interested parties should submit a letter of interest and resume for review to Jill Brooksbank, Sr. Communications & Grants Coordinator at jbrooksbank@pemberton.ca no later than Thursday, June 4th.   The first meeting of the Task Force will take place the week of June 15th.

 

Published by Lisa Richardson

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: