How to use the library, in “phase 2”

I hope you are well. I hope you are meeting yourselves in kindness. I hope you have not been without a good book these weeks… and if you have, let us immediately redress this situation!

The Pemberton and District Library may have closed its doors on March 14, but it certainly hasn’t shut down, or ceased to serve us in remarkable, responsive ways. (I saw library director Emma Gillis jump into an inquiry on the Pemberton Community forum on Facebook, from Councillor Ryan Zant, wondering if anyone knows much about bonsai. “Got a book on that in the collection,” announced Emma. “I can put it on hold for you, to pick up at the entrance.” And just like that, Ryan was on his way to bonsai ninja gardener status.

From online baby storytimes, to printing from home, to the wonderful “library concierge” service (staff will make recommendations for your next read), you can still access books, inspiration, community and services.

The Village of Pemberton shared this update on May 16: “the Pemberton & District Community Centre (including the natural playscape and waterpark) is part of the Phase 3 Provincial Framework, so the facility itself will not be opening during this upcoming phase. However, the Community Centre continues to offer a great selection of online programming. Be sure to visit www.pembertonrecreation.ca to view available adult and child offerings.”

We are adaptable. But we don’t have to be bored bookless.

Thanks to the library staff for your behind the scenes efforts to keep us stimulated and inspired.