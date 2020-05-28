Add your input to the provincial COVID19 survey by May 31, so the next steps we take are informed by your needs and experiences

covid cases in bc may 20

BC has been getting acclaim (and a little wistful envy) from around the world for the data-backed science-driven way we’ve responded to COVID-19. Politics and ideology got left on the steps of the Parliament building, as a skilled doctor and a Minister for Health helped steer us, with a constant commitment to creating unity, not division, to stoking kindness not fear, and to making the most rational decisions possible.

Now, they’re asking our help, to build out the data, to make decisions about where to put our collective focus and energy. We all have an opportunity to contribute to helping making informed decisions… by sharing information, in this survey that is open until May 31.

Over 300,000 people have completed the survey.

It takes about 15 minutes.

The more people, the more of us who do, the more representative it will be, of our experience, and the more responsive the next actions will be, to our needs.

Screen Shot 2020-05-26 at 10.38.22 AM

 

Published by Lisa Richardson

