New Federal Emergency Community Support Fund

As of May 19, charities and non-profits who deliver essential services to those in need can access a new federal $350 million Emergency Community Support Fund.

Eligible projects should:

Address a pressing social inclusion or well-being need caused by COVID-19, by supplying the necessities of life, supporting activities of daily living, such as through education materials for children in low-income homes, mental health supports for people in crisis and accessibility services to persons with disabilities;

Serve one or more vulnerable populations during COVID-19;

be carried out in a short timeframe with a reasonable budget; and

attest to not having secured funds to cover the costs of the activities for which they have applied from another intermediary, another federal COVID-19 response program or a different source.

From our MP Patrick Weiler, these funds can be applied for through The Canadian Red Cross, Community Foundations of Canada, or the United Way Centraide Canada.

The deadline to apply is July 27.

The Fund aims “to help community organizations adapt frontline services for vulnerable Canadians – such as seniors, people with disabilities, veterans, newcomers, women, children and youth, LGBTQ2 people, Indigenous people and racialized people – to the challenges of COVID-19.

For details, download the Q+A and Factsheets below:

COVID-19 – Emergency Community Support Fund Q&A

COVID-19 ? Emergency Communit y Support Fund Fact Sheet