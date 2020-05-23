Resilience and Hope in the time of COVID19

Welcome to the first edition of a Mental Wellness Video Series with Registered Clinical Counsellor Greg McDonnell, of McDonnell Counselling in Whistler, produced in partnership with the Whistler Blackcomb Foundation.

Greg has worked in the area of social service delivery for 30 years and has owned a successful private psychotherapy practice since 2007 http://www.mcdonnellcounselling.ca

This first edition speaks specifically about Resiliency and Hope in the time of COVID-19. What gives us hope and how do we find resiliency during chaotic times? In order to get to that place we need to acknowledge the normal anxiety, grief and loss that we may be experiencing during COVID-19. In speaking with youth, young adults, different professional groups etc., COVID-19 has really brought these topics to the surface for many of us.

