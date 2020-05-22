Local farmer Anna Helmer talked “Growing Pains” and spuds with CBC last week

https://www.cbc.ca/player/play/1737069635630?fbclid=IwAR2tPWVA1N2_0sL6RklJEOlsgrJCwTQydjINqMNs2rQrkGbh-HgkZfjmT0I

Anna Helmer has been a proud advocate for Pemberton soil and organic potatoes forever, and last week, as urbanites start thinking about where their food comes from, she talked to CBC radio’s On the Coast, about local food systems, what the pandemic has meant, how the Farmers Market might change, and why potatoes should be your staple, instead of rice.

“Our main revenue stream (selling direct at Vancouver markets) just went away. But people still need to eat, and I have something that is really tasty and practical.”

EAT POTATOES! By the box. They’re sooooo yummy.