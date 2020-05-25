Art springing up – keep an eye out for local artists’ murals

If staring at your own four walls for the better part of 2 months has gotten you aching for some different scenery, or fresh art, take heart! Art is happening.

Levi Nelson’s imagery has been applied to the hydro boxes to make them look less like eyesores or infrastructure and more like amazeballs.

Meanwhile, in at Village Yoga Pemberton, classes have been virtual since March 13, but that didn’t stop them from handing an entire wall over to local artist Natasha Plumridge aka “Natasha Louise.”