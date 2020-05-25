Art springing up – keep an eye out for local artists’ murals

If staring at your own four walls for the better part of 2 months has gotten you aching for some different scenery, or fresh art, take heart! Art is happening.

Levi Nelson’s imagery has been applied to the hydro boxes to make them look less like eyesores or infrastructure and more like amazeballs.

97041950_10163553112360511_7217501041221173248_n

This piece, A7xa7ulmecw the Spirit Dimension, is best appreciated while lying on your side.

98184499_10163553112510511_500956378290978816_n

Levi Nelson: “You might notice some newly refinished hydro boxes in downtown Pemberton featuring my paintings, Legend of the Transformers and A7xa7ulmecw the Spirit Dimension, making the Village look just that much more pretty.”

97616013_10163553112295511_3367649694623727616_n

Legend of the Transformers, by Levi Nelson, has been turned into a wrap to enhance the hydro box outside the Community Centre

 

Meanwhile, in at Village Yoga Pemberton, classes have been virtual since March 13, but that didn’t stop them from handing an entire wall over to local artist Natasha Plumridge aka “Natasha Louise.” 

 

97966813_544947229523975_3071046438642253824_o

Published by Lisa Richardson

