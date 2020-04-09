Whistler Learning Centre courses move online, provide financial assistance

If you have been thinking of registering for any Spring 2020 BCIT courses with the Whistler Learning Centre, they’ve just announced that financial assistance is now available.
The Whistler Community Foundation has generously provided bursaries for local residents who qualify and wish to participate.
https://whistlerlearningcentre.com/2020-bcit-whistler/
The Whistler Learning Centre has partnered with BCIT to bring accredited business and leadership courses to the Sea to Sky community. Credits earned can transfer into certificate, diploma and degree programs, and case studies are geared towards the local business environment.
Who are these courses suitable for?
- Managers who would like to gain accredited education to complement their work experience and network with peers
- Workers planning to move into management as their career develops
- High school graduates wanting to delve into Higher Education while remaining in Whistler
- Parents wanting to refresh their skills when returning to work after maternity/paternity leave
- Foreign workers wanting to study while playing or working in Whistler
The 2020 Spring course offerings (Apr-June) have moved online, or been rescheduled. Registration for these courses is now open.
MKTG 1102 – Essentials of Marketing — This course is moving online.
BSYS 2051 – Intro to Data Analytics & MS Excel – – postponed to fall 2020.
OPMT 1187 – Project Management Essentials, This course is moving online and will be delivered Apr 18-June 27, 10 hrs per week.
OPMT 2515 – Project Communication and Team Management- This course is moving online and will be delivered May 15-July 24, 10 hrs per week.
Financial Assistance
Employers can apply for the B.C. Employer Training Grant which provides up to 60% e.g. $300 for a $500 course, for employers to support skills training via the federal Workforce Development Agreement (WDA) scheme.
The Whistler Community Foundation (WCF) has generously provided bursaries for local residents who quality and wish to participate in the courses listed above. Bursaries of $300-500 from the WCF are administered by Whistler Community Services Society, community members who need financial assistance with fees should request an application form from a WCSS Outreach Worker.