Financial support for those out of work due to COVID19 – opens today

If you are currently out of work due to the virus, you can apply for the $2000/month Canada Emergency Response Benefit today.

Provided the system doesn’t crash, it should take three to five days for the money to arrive by direct deposit or 10 days by mail.

Those born in January, February and March can apply today.

Those born April May or June can apply on Tuesday April 7.

Those born July August or September can apply on Wednesday.

Those born in October, November or December can apply on Thursday.

Everyone can apply on Friday.

(via Pique)

Thanks to the Whistler Pemberton Literacy partnership for sharing this helpful graphic.