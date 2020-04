I don’t want to cause any unnecessary panic. But as I have not known what day of the week it is, nor the date, nor the month since it became April (seriously? that was so sneaky), and given I am not visiting the grocery store, so not being twigged to calendar events by end-units featuring stuffy bunnies, I had no recollection of this forthcoming event, until Graham Turner kindly shared this memo from Bunny HQ.

Good Friday is this Friday, April 10. And Easter is on Sunday.