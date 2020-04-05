Young artists can apply for $100-$200 bursaries towards costs of study or course

As we approach a term of home schooling, this opportunity from the Whistler Arts Council might be helpful to any aspiring artists out there.

Any student in any grade from schools in Whistler, Pemberton, or Mt. Currie are eligible to apply for a bursary from Arts Whistler, for financial assistance towards the costs of their studies in the visual, performing, literary, or media arts at a credible institution or from a recognized mentor or artist.

Bursaries are typically $100-$200 and can contribute to tuition, accommodation, and travel costs associated with the studies. These funds are available to offset costs for courses, workshops or camps which take place at any time of year.



Eligible schools include:

Myrtle Philip Community School

Spring Creek Community School

Whistler Secondary School

Whistler Waldorf School

Signal Hill Elementary School

Pemberton Secondary

École La Passerelle Whistler

l’École de La Vallée de Pemberton

Xit’olacw Community School

Bursary applications are evaluated on the following criteria:

Financial need of the applicant student or family.

Previous training or experience and accomplishment in the area of the art the student plans to pursue.

Credibility of the mentor artist, institute, school or program the student is attending.

You can apply at any time, through the online form at the link,and you will hear back within 30 days.