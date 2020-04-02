Together apart – it’s still okay to smile at each other

I don’t know about you, but it’s obvious to me from reading this May 25 update from Pemberton Mayor Mike Richman (which is still relevant) that he’s married to a counselor. And yes, we all need mental health support right now. And there are resources available. (Scroll to the bottom for some helpful phone numbers.)

Hi Pemberton,

I hope everyone is keeping well. It has been very positive to see so many people practicing the preventative measures to keep each other safe and to control the trajectory of COVID-19.

I’m happy to report that we’ve seen some small wins this week; 183 people in BC have recovered from COVID-19 and more ﬁnancial measures are being introduced by the Province and the Federal Government. We anticipate the programs to be introduced over the weeks to come. Locally, we’d like to share that Joﬀre Lakes Provincial Park and all recreation sites have been closed.

One of the thoughts I want to share with you in today’s message is that physical distancing doesn’t mean we need to lose our social connectedness. When you see a friend or a stranger in the grocery store or on the street, make eye contact and smile. Let’s not lose sight of the importance of connection, which strongly supports our well-being and mental health.

It is our collective obligation to protect each other by practicing physical distancing, isolation, cleanliness and so on, and it’s our equal obligation to maintain our friendships, support each other and maintain bonds in the way that makes living in Pemberton so special.

So, my suggestion to you is to pick up the phone or have a video chat with someone you haven’t talked to this week. Ask them how they are, and talk about something other than the virus.

We can get through this by being kind, supportive and aﬀectionate, while following directions from health authorities.

We’ve got this.

Warmly, Mike.