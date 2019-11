Celebrate abundance with the Pemberton Community at the 2019 Fall Clothing Swap! Recycle your previously loved clothing, outdoor apparel, shoes and or accessories for a new treasure!

Unite in collective action to divert and reduce textile waste in the sea to sky! SWAP, don’t shop! Enjoy music by Cayley Fee and learn about environmental stewardship initiatives happening locally!



Entry fees

$10 with Swappable Clothing

$20 Empty Handed

– Accessible to all and Everyone is Welcome!