They shoot and score

because thanks, shout-outs and grassroots successes should be widely read and celebrated, we reprint this letter to the editor,

via Signal Hill PAC

Signal Hill Elementary Parent Advisory Council (PAC), and students in Pemberton, would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to all those individuals, local families, local businesses and sponsors who supported the rebuilding of the school hockey court.

A project that started with the enthusiasm of a group of Grade 6 students hosting bake sales and hot chocolate stands quickly became an ambitious redevelopment plan. A huge wave of enthusiasm spread throughout the school and extended into the community.

The hockey court was removed and reinstalled with brand-new fencing in the summer, and will be finalized before the winter. We would like to thank all those who helped make this become a reality, including Education Assistant Jodie Sankey and all the Grade 6 students now in Grade 7 who brought their energy and dedication to the front of this cause. This project would not have been possible without the support of the following organizations, businesses and community members: Squamish-Lillooet Regional District and the Village of Pemberton; the Whistler Blackcomb Foundation; The Community Foundation of Whistler; a local Pemberton family who kick started our fundraising with a very generous donation; Pemberton Royal Canadian Legion; Grimms Deli; the Rempel Family; Brink Forestry Products; Pemberton Rotary Club; Murphy Construction; and the Real Estate Association of Whistler.

Thanks also to the School Administration, SD48, Signal Hill PAC and all the community members who volunteered their time and energy to the fundraising initiatives, and put funds into the cause. Thank you!

Claire Fuller on behalf of the Signal Hill PAC // Pemberton