Hear from indigenous tourism entrepreneurs at the Pitch Event, November 21. Free event at the SLCC

In September, the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre (SLCC) and the Whistler Centre for Sustainability (WCS) launched the Indigenous Tourism Start-up Program (ITSP), a program developed to incubate local indigenous talent, by helping entrepreneurs develop a tourism concept and business plan.

Participants have taken part in interactive and classroom sessions, one-on-one mentorship, online seminars and heard from guest speakers, culminating in this final pitch event, in which they will present their business concepts before an audience to a panel, who will then award one participant $5000 seed money to help launch their idea to reality.

All are welcome to attend, and cheer on the participants, as they share their passion and vision, at the Pitch Event, on Thursday November 21, from 6pm – 9pm.

RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/pitch-event-indigenous-tourism-startup-program-tickets-80381436039