School District 48 invites you to learn more about a proposal to have students design and build a teacherage: Info Meeting, Monday November 18, 6pm at PSS library

Public Information Meeting – Monday, November 18, 2019, 6 pm at PSS

School District No.48 has submitted an application to amend the Village of Pemberton Official Community Plan and Zoning Bylaw to allow for the subdivision and development of a single-family residential lot on a portion of the Pemberton Secondary School (PSS) site that is situated at the corner of Aspen and Poplar.

The intent is to provide an opportunity for the students to help design and build this home as a valuable learning experience.

The home will be retained by the School District and used as future employee housing (a ‘teacherage’), pending approval from the Village of Pemberton regarding subdivision and rezoning of school district property and Ministry of Education approval to grant disposal of the property for the purposes of facilitating a student housing construction project.

As part of the OCP and Zoning Amendment process, SD 48 is required by the Village of Pemberton to hold a Public Information Session to gather nearby residents’ comments and gauge general community support for this amendment.

District Principal of Technology and Innovation, Nolan Cox, invites you to learn more about this project on Monday, November 18th, 2019 at 6 pm at Pemberton Secondary School.

Learn about this exciting educational opportunity for the students in our district and provide feedback, on the proposed use of a segment of Pemberton Secondary School’s site, located on the corner of Poplar and Aspen Street.