Múc and the Importance of Old Growth Forests

I’ve been thinking about the forests a lot lately. Since attending the opening ceremony for the “We Carry Our Ancestors” exhibit and hearing St’at’imc knowledge and experience from Dr. Lorna Williams. Then spending some quiet time at the exhibit, singing along to the berry picking song playing from a video. Hearing the words of Lorna, and Tiffany Joseph on their videos. Then spending time with Vera Edmonds learning how to harvest cedar root. I’ve been thinking about how we are related to the trees. Emotions have been up the air with so much going on the word. Our youth are suffering climate depression. I feel as I’m holding my breath in suspension, waiting for our governments to answer the calls to action. Meanwhile our Indigenous Nations, and conservationist communities are doing everything they can as they wait for more action from the governments. I’m moving home to take care of my wellness. I’m moving home because I know that’s where I will learn what I need to learn. Ancestral knowledge essential to our survival. My heart cries and prays for múc, life that connects us to earth, water, plant life, and wildlife. All that is good and beautiful. I wrote this poem here as a prayer and a way of conveying what I feel for the life of forests and waters.

Soak in the dreams

Of Orcas saving you

Bath in the forest

Wolves running are through

Lay on your stomach

Press your ear

To the earth

So you can hear

Your heart

As your head is pressed

To your chest

Wind rolling around and around

Making sounds

You hear in the ground

Inhale wild ginger

Breath out pushing fingers

Outward through the grass

Múc, life force, magic energy in your grasp

Rest and dream

Cleansing in the ocean

By ancestral beings

Lay in shades of green

And wake with thoughts unseen

Truth lies within and without

In worlds we tend to forget

Forest remembers

She waits patiently for you

In unmoving times

It doesn’t make sense

It doesn’t have to

Ask Creator for the dreams,

ask the ancestors for the answers

and they will come.

Kúkstumkacw!

Link to an important article on this subject from the Tyee:

Preserve Old-Growth Forests to Keep Carbon Where It Belongs