Múc and the Importance of Old Growth Forests

I’ve been thinking about the forests a lot lately. Since attending the opening ceremony for the “We Carry Our Ancestors” exhibit and hearing St’at’imc knowledge and experience from Dr. Lorna Williams. Then spending some quiet time at the exhibit, singing along to the berry picking song playing from a video. Hearing the words of Lorna, and Tiffany Joseph on their videos. Then spending time with Vera Edmonds learning how to harvest cedar root. I’ve been thinking about how we are related to the trees. Emotions have been up the air with so much going on the word. Our youth are suffering climate depression. I feel as I’m holding my breath in suspension, waiting for our governments to answer the calls to action. Meanwhile our Indigenous Nations, and conservationist communities are doing everything they can as they wait for more action from the governments. I’m moving home to take care of my wellness. I’m moving home because I know that’s where I will learn what I need to learn. Ancestral knowledge essential to our survival. My heart cries and prays for múc, life that connects us to earth, water, plant life, and wildlife. All that is good and beautiful. I wrote this poem here as a prayer and a way of conveying what I feel for the life of forests and waters.
Soak in the dreams
Of Orcas saving you
Bath in the forest
Wolves running are through
Lay on your stomach
Press your ear
To the earth
So you can hear
Your heart
As your head is pressed
To your chest
Wind rolling around and around
Making sounds
You hear in the ground
Inhale wild ginger
Breath out pushing fingers
Outward through the grass
Múc, life force, magic energy in your grasp
Rest and dream
Cleansing in the ocean
By ancestral beings
Lay in shades of green
And wake with thoughts unseen
Truth lies within and without
In worlds we tend to forget
Forest remembers
She waits patiently for you
In unmoving times
It doesn’t make sense
It doesn’t have to
Ask Creator for the dreams,
ask the ancestors for the answers
and they will come.
Kúkstumkacw!
