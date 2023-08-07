August is a good month for farms and food

Third Sunday of August is the date that Slow Food Cycle happens – a date chosen from the first, in consultation with Pemberton farmers, because there’s plenty to share and show off and a hint of reprieve from the manic planting and weeding of the last onslaught of weeks meaning there’s time to give the farm a little clean-up and host a few (thousand) farm-curious food-loving folk.

The 17th annual Slow Food Cycle Sunday presented by Pemberton Valley Supermarket is back August 20, with the road closing to vehicle traffic from 10am – 3pm. Details and pre-registration at www.slowfoodcyclesunday.com

In the meantime, the sunflowers are ready and waiting. Opened as of Friday August 4, and operating daily from 10am – 7pm, it’s free for under 3 year olds, pet-friendly (keep ’em leashed), and $9/head. Register at https://www.laughingcroworganics.com/?fbclid=IwAR1IIbaU8v5O9qgCn5sJS8gJE3zpre7kpa7sd_aD-pG2AKBu3IGHcp5zJcs.

Bring your sun-hat and someone you care about, and stop by the Beer Farmers 12 – 8pm with live music Friday nights, and Miller’s Fries Food Truck Wed-Sun.

​

Of course, the Pemberton Farmers Market is now in fully bounty mode, with peaches and cream sweet corn, garlic, British baking, legendary local spuds, picking cucumbers… the list goes on. Fridays at the barn, 3pm – 6pm.

And the Qwal̓ímak Nlep̓cálten are working hard in record heat to bring food security to the Lil’wat community.

Know that every dollar you spend with a local grower generates so much more abundance, flourishing and wealth, than money you drop into Costco’s coffers, so feel good about the purchases you make in close-to-the-soil dinners and drinks.