A community almanac from Pemberton, Lil'wat, Area C and N'Quatqua.
Turning over a new leaf, by Molli Reynolds
I know Molli as a Waldorf teacher and knitting guru and dog mama, but, like of all of us, she is many things, including a deep thinker, an artist, and a poet. She shared this reflection after July 1 and gave me permission to share it here. “You are welcome to share it. I am very conscious, however, that it is very much just my settler voice babbling away. There should be more action attached, but I’m working on that too.”
Hard things are hard to talk about, but if we can be gentle and brave and kind with each other, maybe we can find the wayposts that we need, in one another.