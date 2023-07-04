Turning over a new leaf, by Molli Reynolds

I know Molli as a Waldorf teacher and knitting guru and dog mama, but, like of all of us, she is many things, including a deep thinker, an artist, and a poet. She shared this reflection after July 1 and gave me permission to share it here. “You are welcome to share it. I am very conscious, however, that it is very much just my settler voice babbling away. There should be more action attached, but I’m working on that too.”

Hard things are hard to talk about, but if we can be gentle and brave and kind with each other, maybe we can find the wayposts that we need, in one another.

I’ll admit I’m a terrible listener

But today I heard something

That reminded me

I have a lot to learn.

We have a lot to learn.

Today I heard

‘Celebrating 156 years’

And I was saddened to recognize

Missing in that sentiment

Were thousands upon thousands of years

And the people

Who have honoured this land

Long before

And everyday.

Somehow dismissed

By the word ‘celebrate’.

Thankfully I also heard

‘Reconciliation’

And ‘Weaving together the fabric of community’

And knew

We can instead

Choose to reflect on those 156 years

And listen to the land

And the people who came before

So we can go forward

Learning and celebrating

Together. Molli Reynolds