Turning over a new leaf, by Molli Reynolds

I know Molli as a Waldorf teacher and knitting guru and dog mama, but, like of all of us, she is many things, including a deep thinker, an artist, and a poet. She shared this reflection after July 1 and gave me permission to share it here. “You are welcome to share it. I am very conscious, however, that it is very much just my settler voice babbling away. There should be more action attached, but I’m working on that too.”

Hard things are hard to talk about, but if we can be gentle and brave and kind with each other, maybe we can find the wayposts that we need, in one another.

I’ll admit I’m a terrible listener
But today I heard something
That reminded me
I have a lot to learn.
We have a lot to learn.
Today I heard
‘Celebrating 156 years’
And I was saddened to recognize
Missing in that sentiment
Were thousands upon thousands of years
And the people
Who have honoured this land
Long before
And everyday.
Somehow dismissed
By the word ‘celebrate’.
Thankfully I also heard
‘Reconciliation’
And ‘Weaving together the fabric of community’
And knew
We can instead
Choose to reflect on those 156 years
And listen to the land
And the people who came before
So we can go forward
Learning and celebrating
Together.

Molli Reynolds

Published by Lisa Richardson

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s