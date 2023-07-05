A beginner’s guide to Lil’wat back roads by Everett Jameson

There are many back roads and trails in our Lil’wat Nation territory, but it’s important to be aware of wildlife and other drivers—and to clean up after yourself—if you go out exploring.

I love to take my family’s quad to the lookout points spread across the valley. When I’m up there, I feel chill and relaxed—but I also feel sad, because I see the garbage and beer cans that people left lying around.

My family has had our quad for three years now, and I’m the person who uses it the most. I wear a helmet and goggles when I’m driving it, and I bring a backpack with snacks and something to drink. I also bring a jacket in case it gets cold. I go with friends, because it’s more fun and it’s safer to be in a group.

One site that I like is the Lower Lookout. It takes about 15 minutes to drive a quad there from Mount Currie. From the lookout, you can see the old reservation down in the valley on Highway 99, and the new site of the village of Mount Currie to the west. The view from the lookout is great, but the area around the lookout is kind of disappointing, because of all the garbage and cans. I wish people wouldn’t drink up there, or leave their garbage.

While driving up and down to the Lower Lookout, you have to be cautious on the corners. There are lots of blind corners where you can’t see hikers or other vehicles. A car can make it up this road, but a Jeep or truck would be better for avoiding the roots.

Another favourite destination is Isaac Totem. This site has a totem pole as a memorial to a man who died by suicide. From this location, you can’t see down below, because there are too many trees, but it is a great place to hike or bike, and a good place to appreciate. Hiking to this lookout from Mount Currie takes about 45 minutes.

As far as wildlife goes, it’s mostly birds and squirrels. I don’t often see bears or cougars, but they’re out there—so be cautious and aware.

Then there’s Mud Lake—where lots of local people party. Beyond Mud Lake you can find another trail, which can serve as an alternate route to the Lower Lookout.

But beware of other drivers! One time, I was driving my quad up to Mud Lake. There’s one hill on the road to Mud Lake which creates a blind spot, because you can’t see up or down very well. One time, I was driving my quad up to Mud Lake, and halfway up the hill I encountered a side-by-side going full speed. The driver didn’t stop, and forced me to suddenly swerve to the right to avoid a collision. I was already cautious—now I’m even more cautious at blind spots.

If you decide to drive on our back roads, here are some top tips to follow:

Don’t go fast around blind corners;

Don’t leave beer cans;

Don’t leave garbage.

With summer fast approaching, I can’t wait to be out on the quad and on the back roads around Mount Currie more often.

This article was written by Everett Jameson and was published in the Pique newsmagazine issue 30.24 on June 16, 2023.

Photo by Victoria Saddleman (via https://thewellnessalmanac.com/2017/04/01/evening-reflections-with-victoria-saddleman/)