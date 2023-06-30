Mount Currie youth would benefit from organized sport By Kory Wallace 

Boxing may not be a traditional Lil’wat sport, but it could carry immense benefits for people in our community.

The sport admittedly has a mixed history for Indigenous people. Our ancestors were forced to participate in European sports in residential schools because the government believed that would teach discipline and “civilize” them.

But people should be allowed to choose what sports they want to do. Sports can be a good way to develop athletic ability, instil confidence, spend time with friends, learn teamwork and leadership, and have opportunities in life

I would love to see organized boxing in Mount Currie so that we can train safely with the proper pads and headgear. Boxing without proper gear can really hurt you and your future if you don’t box properly or train safely.

I want to learn those skills, but we don’t have that opportunity here unless people’s parents have lots of money and can hire personal trainers or drive to Whistler. I’ve boxed, but only in a more street-fighting style when I’m training with my friends, or when I’ve been peer-pressured to be in a fight. Young people sometimes get peer-pressured into fighting when a whole group are out together on a weekend at night and decide that two people should fight each other because it would be a good fight. When the group decides that, it’s hard to go against them, because you want to fit in.

One time, I was at the library in Pemberton at night hanging out with a group of friends, when they tried to peer pressure my friend and I to fight. He’s around the same height and weight as me, and the group thought it would be a good matchup. I tried to shake off the nerves as one of my buddies gave me a pair of boxing gloves.

Just before the fight started, my friend took his own gloves off, saying he didn’t want to fight. I was relieved that I didn’t have to fight my friend. But that is the power of peer pressure.

My brother is the only person who really fights with me. We fight, but it doesn’t go wrong, because he’s aiming to teach me and not actually to hurt me. He’s two years older, but a few inches shorter and about 20 lbs lighter.

But he has a lot to teach me—and I can see how those lessons could benefit more youth in our community.

I would love to see kids and adults in Mount Currie have opportunities to train for boxing, with training schedules and better nutrition. By eating healthy food instead of junk food, people’s confidence and health would improve. Having sports like boxing in Mount Currie would encourage more kids to be involved instead of taking the wrong path like smoking and partying with their friends.

This article was written by Kory Wallace, and was published in the Pique newsmagazine issue 30.24 on June 16, 2023.

Photo by Nemesia Production on Unsplash