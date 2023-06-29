Mount Currie needs more shops—and better transportation by Liddell Jameson 

When I walk around the village of Mount Currie, I’ve noticed that the streets are often devoid of people and things to do. No fun shops to explore, nowhere to buy clothes, and no restaurants close by. To do these simple little things, I need to go to Pemberton or all the way to Squamish. I rarely go to Whistler, because it’s too expensive and parking is chaotic. Having more amenities like shops, banks and restaurants available locally would be very convenient, add a spark of happiness to the community, and create more opportunities to socialize with other people.

The way things work around here, especially in Mount Currie, is a solid inconvenience. As I’m writing this, the bridge to Pemberton is half blocked off due to repairs that are taking workers months to complete.

The lack of simple services like banks is also a major problem in Mount Currie. There used to be a Scotiabank branch in Pemberton, but it closed in 2021. In February, my family had to take time out of their busy lives to drive me and my younger brother all the way to Whistler to the closest TD Bank—an approximately 45-minute trip, one way. For those who can’t drive, like Elders or young people like myself, we need to get a ride there, or take the bus. Today, taking transit requires catching one bus from Mount Currie to Pemberton, and then a second bus to Whistler (which only runs a couple times a day), then repeating the whole process to get home—a long and complicated journey to reach a bank. Sure, online banking is great, but accessing a real bank is still necessary at times.

I would also love to just go out more and visit people without needing to scrape the ground in hopes of finding a ride. Having more local amenities like shops and transportation would immediately improve the lives of residents. If life in Mount Currie continues to be dry and difficult, it may only motivate myself and others to leave so we can see things we’ve always wanted to and have new experiences.

In May, my class took a field trip to Vancouver to see the Richmond Night Market. Everyone really seemed to enjoy themselves walking around and socializing. With pandemic restrictions behind us, this trip really made me realize how much I want to get out and see more and open my mind to new things and experiences.

While the world may be calling me, I care about my community, and I wish there were more amenities in Mount Currie.

This article was written by Liddell Jameson, and was first published in the Pique newsmagazine issue 30.24 on June 16, 2023.