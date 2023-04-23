The word in bird

Springtime through the lens of John Tschopp, my birding guru.

Hello everybody,

With the warmer weather, bird activity is increasing. Between Comox and Pemberton I have a few pictures to show taken over weeks. As usual, the Herring spawn attracted a lot of birds and people. I managed to track down a nice flock of Brant Geese on their way from Mexico to Alaska and Siberia. They have a reststop in the Comox District. In fall on their way south, they do it nonstop.

In front of our house a Anna’s Hummingbird is doing morning Yoga.

Here in Pemberton Tree Swallows are busy choosing summer quarters.

Today I spotted an unusual visitor, a Say’s phoebe.

I’m told the Trumpeter migration was exceptional.

Hope everybody is well.

John Tschopp