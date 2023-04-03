A pint for Pemberton fundraiser, brings art and craft beer together

With money in their pockets, the Pemberton Arts Council can bring more creative expression and opportunity to us.

To support, you can buy an Art Lives Here limited edition pin, showcasing Mt Currie and the sunflower maze, designed by Fredy Valencia, become a member (as a practicing artist, family, or supporter).

Follow along at https://www.instagram.com/pembertonartscouncilbc/

Or sit in the sun this Easter weekend, and head out to the Arts Council’s crafty collab with the Beer Farmers, on Saturday April 8th for kids activities and live music. Try the brand new beer, from Pemberton Arts Council X The Beer Farmers.⁠ Enjoy kids activities and crafts, or stay for the music at a ticketed show from Old Man Grant in the evening.

Event schedule

1pm-4pm| KIDS EASTER ACTIVITIES & CRAFTS | $5 per activity (no admission fee)

Easter Egg Hunt (1pm,2pm,3pm,4pm)

Face Painting

Bunny Mask Making

Fairy Hair

7pm-9pm | LIVE MUSIC WITH OLD MAN GRANT| tickets $50.00

Doors open at 6.30pm.

This event will be outside, so please make sure to dress for the weather, and drink responsibly.



All proceeds go to Pemberton Arts Council to support future programs and events.⁠

⁠