Áma sn̓án̓atcw | Good Morning,

The Ucwalmícwts word of the day is “Water Life”!

You can hear the late Charlie Mack speak it at https://www.firstvoices.com/explore/FV/Workspaces/Data/St̕át̕imc/Lil’wat/L%C3%ADl̓wat/learn/words/b1ede88a-be6e-48d2-afdc-4b07aaba41fd

Please see http://Firstvoices.com and listen to the pronunciation and more!

