Wanna be an Excel Wizard? or learn Quickbooks? or level up your skills managing people? Spring courses open for registration at the Whistler Institute

The Whistler Institute was created in 2018 to re-imagine how educational opportunities could enhance the Whistler experience.

By the end of 2020, the then named the Whistler Learning Centre had delivered over 24 courses in Whistler in collaboration with British Columbia Institute of Technology, Vancouver Island University, University of Northern BC and independent instructors.

This spring, they’re offering several BCIT courses, launching a new Indigenous & Intercultural Awareness course in collaboration with BCIT and the Lil’wat Nation and they’ll also be developing three new programs to improve mental wellness in First Nations communities.

Check out the spring offerings at https://whistlerinstitute.com/programs/bcit/

They’ll also be hosting a symposium at the Canada West Ski Areas Association (CWSAA) Spring Conference on housing, given that housing a local workforce is among the most pressing matters facing mountain resorts today (and any neighbouring communities will feel the effect of the success or failure of a resort’s housing policies.)

To get on the mailing list for the event, go to https://whistlerinstitute.com/courses/resort-housing/?mc_cid=5b52c6b7d9&mc_eid=017aa86622

April 27, 2023

2:00pm – 4:30pm