Join the Pemberton Valley Trails Association if you appreciate having a trail network

2023 PVTA Memberships are live!

Why join?

Becoming a PVTA member means you are directly supporting the trails you love to recreate on!

Unique to the Sea to Sky corridor, the PVTA encompasses multiple user groups such as: hikers, walkers, horseback riders, moto users, paragliders, mountain bikers, trail runners and in winter even cross country skiers! The Pemberton Valley Trails Association is committed to fostering collaborative relationships between all the user groups.

All funds go back into trail maintenance and advocacy, ensuring the trails you enjoy are kept in great shape!

Visit the website, click JOIN NOW and grab yours today.

www.pembertontrails.com

Here are the membership options;

Individual Annual $20

Corporate Annual $300

A Corporate Membership gives you a voice in what happens to the trails, the ability to participate in PVTA events, access to the newsletter and up to date trail information and voting rights at the annual AGM. Corporate memberships ALSO include 5 memberships for your staff, your company’s name on our website, and the opportunity to provide an exclusive offer or discount to our members!

Are you a mountain biker?

Did you know when you become a @porcabikes member you also, automatically become a PVTA member all at once?!

If you are a mountain biker we highly recommend getting your membership through PORCA and support both organizations at once.

Exciting things are happening this year & the PVTA can’t wait for whats coming up soon.