Pemberton Arts Council needs your input: survey open until Feb 28

Pemberton Arts Council wants to know what is most important to you!

Fill out the survey, to be entered to win a $50 gift card, kindly donated by the Pemberton Valley Supermarket.

Help the Pemberton Arts Council have a meaningful impact in Pemberton by completing a short 5-minute survey about local arts and culture.

Fill out the survey here! 
https://www.pembertonartscouncil.com/communitysurvey
*Paper copies available to fill out at the Pemberton & District Library

Published by Lisa Richardson

