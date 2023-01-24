Pemberton Arts Council needs your input: survey open until Feb 28

Pemberton Arts Council wants to know what is most important to you!



Fill out the survey, to be entered to win a $50 gift card, kindly donated by the Pemberton Valley Supermarket.



Help the Pemberton Arts Council have a meaningful impact in Pemberton by completing a short 5-minute survey about local arts and culture.



Fill out the survey here!

https://www.pembertonartscouncil.com/communitysurvey

*Paper copies available to fill out at the Pemberton & District Library

