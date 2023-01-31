Share the Love fundraiser for the Pemberton Food Bank

There are still a few tickets left for the February 10 event, available at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/share-the-love-tickets-461043733217?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&fbclid=IwAR0o0-LaJsH0XoUDcdsDy-krTWa-hD3SOfBdE6NxTFp_YKWtJksO0a5pxAY

Gather your sequins and dust off your dancing shoes for a fun ‘date night’ out hosted by Sea to Sky Community Services in support of the Pemberton Food Bank.

Share the Love on Friday, February 10 at Sunstone Golf Club in Pemberton for an evening of mixing and mingling, cocktails and appies, dancing the night away with Pemberton’s own Dakota Pearl, silent auction and more! Doors open at 7:00pm.

Over the years, the Pemberton Food Bank has become a symbol of hope, connection and resilience – a community staple, where no-one is turned away, and all are welcome.

Come together in celebration, while helping to reduce the impacts of food insecurity in our region.