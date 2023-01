Pemberton’s gymnasts are fundraising to attend the World Gymnaestraeda this summer, and invite you to a fundraiser dinner Saturday January 20th at the Legion. 3 course dinner and dessert. Pre-event Tickets are $30 per adult and $20 per child 15 and under. Order tickets here if you would like to attend: https://airtable.com/shrpbEfp8E8CHfgRu

