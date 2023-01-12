The secret to a happy life together

My anniversary is coming up, so maybe that’s why I clicked play, and I kept watching because this couple are genuinely delightful. I love the ease I can sense in their physical being and the way they crack up, the candour with which they admit that tolerance lessens as we get older so we have to learn how to let things go more easily… and the gentle way they share their experience without weaponizing it, or bludgeoning anyone with their good fortune or advice. I don’t know what the secret is or if it can be replicated, but I do find myself hankering for a little zendo in the backyard LOL. May we all be able to laugh at ourselves when the cameras are rolling and the spotlight is on, and have someone in our lives who causes our gaze to soften.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Email

Tumblr

Like this: Like Loading... Related