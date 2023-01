The SLRD, District of Squamish, Squamish Food Policy Council and Squamish Climate Action Network are collaborating to host a “good food gathering” on January 26 at the Squamish Library for any food producers and processors in the Squamish to Lillooet region, looking to strengthen their local food story and market.

Event details and registration at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/good-food-gathering-regional-food-producer-workshop-registration-482062420677?aff=erelexpmlt