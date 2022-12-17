Making Spirits Bright

Ring in the winter solstice with the Pemberton Dance Studio, at the Pemberton & District Community Center for a night of dance.

I do not want to patronize anyone, no matter their age, because a kindergartener puts as much heart into their Christmas concert performance as a big kid does… And yet, there is something extra specially magic about the Littles, that promises to, as it says on the poster, Make Spirits Bright.

You can check out their dance performance at the Community Centre at 4:30, with a donation to the Food Bank https://www.facebook.com/events/877546243384388

There are some lovely ways to acknowledge the winter solstice on December 21 –

Whatever you do, we hope you take a moment to mark the sacred pause of the old year sighing out it’s exhalation, and anticipate that from here on in, the slow inhale of growing light will begin.