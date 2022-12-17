Making Spirits Bright

Ring in the winter solstice with the Pemberton Dance Studio, at the Pemberton & District Community Center for a night of dance.
I do not want to patronize anyone, no matter their age, because a kindergartener puts as much heart into their Christmas concert performance as a big kid does… And yet, there is something extra specially magic about the Littles, that promises to, as it says on the poster, Make Spirits Bright.
You can check out their dance performance at the Community Centre at 4:30, with a donation to the Food Bank https://www.facebook.com/events/877546243384388
There are some lovely ways to acknowledge the winter solstice on December 21 –
- Village Yoga has a special class from 7 – 8:30, “The Return of the Light.”
- Harpist Alison Hunter, flautist Anne-Elise Keefer, and vocalist Jeanette Bruce play at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church for an hour of festive music (Sunday 18th 7pm)
- there’s a sound bath and ceremony at Maury Young Arts Centre/Millennium Place
- and a winter feast to herald the opening of the SLCC’s new Unceded exhibition
Whatever you do, we hope you take a moment to mark the sacred pause of the old year sighing out it’s exhalation, and anticipate that from here on in, the slow inhale of growing light will begin.