Slow Food Cycle Sunday makes $1000 donation to Pemberton Food Bank, through fresh produce from Qwal̓ímak Nlep̓cálten

On Monday, Tourism Pemberton announced that, as producers of the Slow Food Cycle Sunday, they had supported the Sea to Sky Community Service’s Pemberton Food Bank with a $1000.00 donation.

Partial proceeds from the 2022 Slow Food Cycle Sunday event were earmarked for donation to a community group and/or program with roots in food, farming and community.

“It’s important to support a local community organization that is not only helping and providing for our community, but also purchasing from local growers in the area,” explained Andy Meeker, Tourism Pemberton President.

The donation will put towards direct food purchasing from the Lil’wat Nation’s organic farm – Qwal̓ímak Nlep̓cálten (Mosquito Garden). This use of funding aligns well with the event’s purpose of highlighting the importance of growing local, purchasing local, and feeding local.

“The fact that we are able to make a donation to the Pemberton Food Bank, an important organization within our community, while also indirectly supporting a local farm in the Lil’wat Nation is outstanding! This is really what the Slow Food Cycle Sunday ‘community organization’ donation is all about,” said Meeker.

The Pemberton Food Bank receives the majority of its funding from grants and local donors. Donations like this one allow them to purchase food from local businesses and farms in an effort to share food with people of all ages and stages of life. The Pemberton Food Bank is looking to expand their purchasing power in the future with other local farms.