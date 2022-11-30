Federal funding for the Friendship Trail announced

Stoked to read the November 25 announcement that the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District successfully secured $42,500 in grant money from the government of Canada’s Active Transportation Fund for a joint planning process to inform the future extension of the Friendship Trail to connect Mount Currie (Líl̓wat Nation) and the Village of Pemberton.

The project will confirm community and user needs, determine the best route for the extension, and validate trail management. Once constructed, the Friendship Trail will provide a safe, non-motorized travel route that improves access to services for Líl̓wat Nation.

“The Friendship Trail is an important project, connecting Electoral Area C of the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District with the Village of Pemberton and Lil’wat Nation. Not only does the Friendship Trail provide a physical connection for these communities, with an active zero-emission transportation route, it also joins us culturally, socially and economically. The SLRD is grateful to the Federal government for their funding support of this important initiative, and we thank the Village of Pemberton and Lil’wat Nation for their continued collaboration. We value these relationships and look forward to the evolution of this project, and to building upon our relationships – we are better when we work together.” Jen Ford, Squamish-Lillooet Regional District Board Chair