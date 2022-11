The Lil’wat Nation has made available their latest Annual Report for 2022, t’ákalh áta7 kél7a | We Are Moving Ahead

It is, once again, beautiful to look through. Find it at the link: https://lilwat.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Lilwat-Nation-AR22_FINẠl.pdf

It’s good to have the chance to take stock and reflect on the past year – especially if anyone else out there is feeling equally discombobulated by the relentless passage of time…